Ankita Lokhande shares photos amidst wedding prep as she says ‘Family is everything’

Ankita Lokhande is one of the top TV actresses. She shot to fame with her first show Pavitra Rishta. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her acting chops and love for fashion. The actress regularly shares pictures and videos on her social media handle. Today she shared pictures of herself with family as she states the importance of family.

Ankita is seen dressed in a beautiful saree. She looks pretty in a red Banarasi Silk saree with green blouse. She the photos amidst her reported wedding preparations. Ankita Lokhande had shared in the caption, “Pariwaar hi sab kuch hai !!!! Family is everything!!”

See the post here:

There are rumours abuzz about the marriage of Ankita Lokhande with her long time beau Vicky Jain. The couple has been dating for more than three years and they often go on trips together. Ankita’s Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star Shaheer Sheikh had recently dropped a hint about her marriage by the end of the year. Ankita had also shared that she will not take up any project this year after the show. She has posted a picture of a few pairs of footwear that she received. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘Bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. One of the boxes also had the words ‘Happy Bride’ written on it.



Also read- Shaheer Sheikh shares PIC of Ankita Lokhande as Archana from Pavitra Rishta 2