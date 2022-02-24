Ankita Lokhande shares pics with Vicky Jain as Smart Jodi contestants; Fans call them 'Jodi no 1'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are ready for their first-time on-screen presence as a couple for a new reality show. The couple will be seen as contestants on upcoming new concept reality show, Smart Jodi. Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot in December 2021 with beau Vicky Jain, will be seen as one of the participant couples among numerous other celeb couples. The actress has recently shared a montage of pictures.

Pavitra Rishta star is seen with hubby Vicky Jain. There are looking absolutely stunning together. Ankita sported a green Banarasi silk saree. She had accessorised her look with kundan and pearl choker set and bangles. Vicky sported a black suit with bowtie. Ankita captioned it as, “Lover’s!!!”

See post here:

Rashami Desai commented, “All the best” and Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Hiii favs”. Numerous fans of the actress also commented, “Too Excited To See Our Viank”, “Pretty Together”, “God Bless Viank”, “Cuties”, “Ye Jodi to humari favorite hai”, “Kickass Jodi no 1”, etc.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set for the new show Smart Jodi. She shared a post on social media and captioned it as, “Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvickToh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut”.



