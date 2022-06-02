Ankita Lokhande shares post as she completes 13 years in industry and cherishes 13 years of Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows also including Ek Thi Nayka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and others. She is presently seen in the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress is very delighted and humbled as she has completed 13 years in the industry. She has shared a post and expressed her happiness in the captions.

Ankita Lokhande, who started her journey in the acting world with Pavitra Rishta, completes 13 years on June 1. The actress celebrated the occasion by cutting a beautiful cake. She also took to her social media account to thank her fans for making her day memorable by sending her gifts and beautiful videos. Sharing pictures of the gifts, she wrote, "Today I complete 13 years in this beautiful and creative industry Happy 13 years to me and Happy 13 years my dear #pavitrarishta Thanku everyone for making this day so memorable. I loved each and every edit u guys have made .. I promise to have a live session soon with all of u I love each and every one and so grateful for all the love u give #happy13pavitrarishta #archanadeshmukh #ankuholics."

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Ankita had shared how close she feels to the character of Archana from Pavitra Rishta. She also revealed the reason for saying yes to the role in second and third season, "Pavitra Rishta and I’ve been connected. It is the love for this project that got me back to doing it. No matter how many films I do, whenever Ekta ma’am calls me to do Pavitra Rishta I will be ready for it. I feel I never got out of the character of Archana even after this long gap."

Ankita rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta and is still remembered for her role of Archana from the daily soap.

