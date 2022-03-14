Ankita Lokhande shares precious moments from her marriage with Vicky Jain; PICS

Ankita Lokhande is among the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is presently seen in the couple’s reality show Smart Jodi, in which she has participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress recently shared some beautiful pictures of her wedding.

Ankita Lokhande is seen as one happy bride in her wedding pictures. They are some unseen pics from her wedding where Vicky is seen tying the mangalsutra and putting vermillion on her head. In other pictures, she is also seen enjoying the wedding customs with her hubby. The Pavitra Rishta actress captioned it as, “Till death do us part #anvikikahani #mrandmrsjain #smartjodi”.

See post here:

Ankita Lokhande married her beau Vicky Jain after dating for several years. The couple got married on 14th December 2021. It was a grand event and was attended by numerous of the couples' friends from the industry.

Talking about marriage, Ankita shared, “I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money. I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me. It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters.”



Also read- Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande’s mother gets emotional as she shares about the star’s first visit to her in-laws