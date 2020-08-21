  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande shares thoughtful post on desirable qualities in life as CBI start probe for Sushant's case

As CBI has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the late actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s recent Instagram post is grabbing attention.
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, the entire nation has been in a state of shock and has been seeking justice for the late actor. Amid this, the 34-year-old actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been quite vocal about Sushant and has been demanding CBI enquiry in the case. She has come out in support of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and has been hoping that the truth comes out soon in the case. And while CBI has just taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Ankita has shared a thoughtful post which is striking the right chord with our hearts.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a monochrome picture of herself wherein she seemed to be lost in some thoughts and in the caption, she wrote about some of the most desired qualities in life. “Do want to know what’s desirable? Efforts, honesty, presence, keeping promises, deep connection, deep conversations and being truthful to yourself,” Ankita mentioned along with a heart emoticon. 

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s recent Instagram post as she speaks about desirable qualities in life:

Meanwhile, Ankita is elated ever since the Supreme Court has transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI and called it the first step towards seeking justice for the Kai Po Che star. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice”. For the uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant dated each other for around six years before calling it quits in 2016.

