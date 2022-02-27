Ankita Lokhande shares video of husband Vicky Jain's first shoot for Smart Jodi; Watch

Content: Reality show Smart Jodi has already created a lot of buzz on social media. The show, which was aired on Star Plus on February 26, saw celebrities both from Bollywood and television taking part in it. The makers are continuously sharing a lot of promos on social media to maintain the excitement level among the fans. Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani, Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani- Neha Swami among others have participated in the show. Today, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a video of her husband Vicky Jain's first shoot for the show.

The video starts with Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain, dressed in casuals, heading towards the vanity. Both are smiling and having lots of fun. She even showed her name written on the vanity van which made Vicky a little emotional. Both are also seen getting ready for the show and then the couple dressed as 'man and wife' comes out of the vanity van. The video is captioned as, "First day of my husband’s shoot. I hope u r having fun baby @jainvick. Do not forget to watch my husband’s debut tonight at 8pm in Smart Jodi on star plus.”

On Saturday’s episode, Rahul Mahajan with Natalie Mahajan, Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani, Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma was introduced.

Watch the video here:

Announcing her participation in the show, she had written on Instagram, “Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvickToh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut”.

