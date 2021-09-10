Ankita Lokhande shares video montage with beau Vicky Jain as she cherishes his ‘unexpected’ entry in her life

Ankita Lokhande is presently shooting for the reboot of the show Pavitra Rishta in which she shared she is playing the role of Archana. The actress is in a relationship with Vicky Jain and they have been together for more than three years. The couple often go on trips and share pictures on their social media. She recently shared a video in which she shared numerous pictures of them.

In the video, she had shared numerous surreal pictures of the couple in the video. She shared along with the video that he is the person she has met in her life. She also said that she met him without any expectation. She captioned, “The best person come unexpectedly” Shaheer Sheikh, Sana Makbul and her fans dropped love and heart emojis on her post.

There are speculations about the actress getting married to her boyfriend very soon. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, her co-star Shaheer Sheikh shared that she is getting married after the completing the shoot of the show Pavitra Rishta. But she asked him to shut up and said its nothing like that. She had shared as sweet post on Vicky’s birthday as she wrote, “Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man.”