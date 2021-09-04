Ankita Lokhande on shooting Pavitra Rishta 2.0: 'I just feel that Sushant is there & watching all of us'

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after the success of the show Pavitra Rishta. Now the season two of the show is slated to be released this month. The actress shared her experience of being part of the new season of the show. She shared details of her character Archana and how she has retained the quality over the year. She talked to Hindustan Times about being emotional going back to the show without Sushant and working with Shaheer Sheikh.

Taking about her role of Archana in the reboot of the show, she said, “I have been living Archana for 12 years. I was never out of the character, I definitely feel that because I have loved Archana so much, that it was very easy for me to become her.”

She shared that it was a very emotional moment for her to step back in the show Pavitra Rishta with the absence of the original Manav played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared that Sushant and she had created Pavitra Rishta. They were Archana-Manav and will always be Archana-Manav for people who have loved them. People have cried for them and people are still crying.

“We created something which was very organic. With Sushant and me...logon ko magic dikha (people saw the magic), because it was there. Of course, when I started shooting for Pavitra Rishta, Sushant was there everywhere, in every scene. Shaheer jab aata hai set pe (When Shaheer comes on the set), because he is in that get-up that I have seen Sushant playing for so many years. It’s very emotional but I just feel that he is there. He is watching all of us,” she added.

She also talked about her character in the show, as she says that Archana is more confident this time and she will be fighting for her love. She knows about her likes and dislikes. She is not very compromising like Archana of season one.