Ankita Lokhande showers love on Sushant Singh Rajput’s nephew as little munchkin gears for first day of school

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been standing strong with his family in these difficult times and her social media interaction with the late actor’s sisters speaks volumes about their bond.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone heartbroken and it is indeed a difficult time for his family and friends. Amid this, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also been mourning his death. In fact, along with his family, Ankita has also been quite vocal about demanding justice for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Besides, she has also been standing strong like a rock with Sushant’s family in these difficult times and is supporting them through thick and thin.

Ankita’s social media interaction with Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also speaks volumes about their bond. Recently, Shweta shared an adorable post of her son as he gears up for his first day at school. The proud mommy shared a collage of pics of his son dressed in a white shirt and blue shorts and was seen having an online class in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Soon Ankita was seen showering love on Sushant’s nephew and comment on the picture. She wrote, “Awwwwww nirvanu lots of blessings to u” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s post:

Earlier, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress was seen praying for Sushant on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as she welcomed Lord Ganesha. Ankita wrote, “Welcome home Bappa. Bappa tu sab jaanta hai. You and I share a very special bond Bappa. Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa. #GayatriMantra4SSR #globalprayers4ssr Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Ganpati bappa Maurya.”

