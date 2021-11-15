Ankita Lokhande to Shraddha Arya: Here's a list of celebs who will soon tie the knot

It will not be wrong to say that tis the season of band, baaja and baarat. November and December are two months of the year when people choose to get married. Our Bollywood, TV celebrities are also no different. Next month, it is reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot. Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa also got hitched this Sunday reportedly. In the meanwhile, there are speculations regarding the upcoming marriages of our TV celebrities as well.

Actors like Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gaganani, Poonam Preet and others might get married soon. The video of Shraddha’s pre-wedding ceremony has also started. It is going viral on social media. The actress is going to get married in Delhi on November 16, 2021, as mentioned in the reports. But the actress is yet to confirm herself. She got engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015 but soon called off her engagement. Shraddha then dated Alam Singh and the two also broke up 2 months after participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Ankita Lokhande: She is head over heels in love with Vicky Jain. The actress has been in a relationship with Vicky for a long time now. And if reports are to be believed then she might get married to Vicky in December. Their marriage dates are 12, 13 and 14.

Mouni Roy: The Naagin is in a relationship with Dubai-based banker and businessman, Suraj Nambiar. It has been reported that the actress might exchange wedding vows with him in January 2022.

Poonam Preet & Sanjay Gaganani: Actress Poonam Preet got engaged to Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gaganani in 2018. Three years down the line, speculations about their wedding date have spread like wildfire on the internet. Poonam and Sanjay might tie the knot on November 26.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has accepted that she is dating someone. She has also confirmed that she and her partner are planning to marry in 2022.

