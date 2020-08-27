Ankita Lokhande slams Rhea Chakraborty's claim of Sushant Singh Rajput feeling claustrophobic on flight; WATCH

After Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic on a flight to Europe, Ankita Lokhande recently took a dig at her as she shared an old video of the late actor. Take a look at it here.

Ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the probe has been taking new turns every day. Many new revelations and details have been coming out with each passing day. Recently, in an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty, whose name has been mentioned by Sushant's father in an F.I.R, and is also one of the major suspects in the case, claimed that the late actor was feeling claustrophobic while on a flight for Europe in October 2019.

Rhea spoke about her Europe trip with Sushant extensively and shared that the late actor felt claustrophobic sitting in flights. She stated that she realized Sushant is suffering from depression during their trip to Europe as he told Rhea that sitting in flights makes him feel claustrophobic. She also shared that Sushant had told her that he takes a particular medicine for it. Now, after Rhea's claim, the actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has slammed Rhea with an old video of Sushant, and also questioned Rhea's claustrophobia theory.

Just a few moments ago, Ankita shared a throwback video of Sushant flying a 'Flight Simulator' on her Twitter handle and took a dig at Rhea's claim. In the throwback video, Sushant can be seen trying his hands on the simulator and seems to have done a pretty good job of it. By sharing this old video, Ankita wrote, 'Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.' Within moments, Ankita's tweet caught many eyeballs, and social media users started slamming Rhea for spreading lies and false things about Sushant.

Take a look at Ankita's recent post here:

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Sushant's love for gadgets and technology was not hidden from anyone. The late actor was passionate about science, space travel, and aviation. Reportedly, Sushant was also working towards getting a flying license, and it was one of his goals that he notted down in his list of 50 dreams.

