Ankita Lokhande slams Rhea Chakraborty's claim of Sushant Singh Rajput feeling claustrophobic on flight; WATCH
Ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the probe has been taking new turns every day. Many new revelations and details have been coming out with each passing day. Recently, in an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty, whose name has been mentioned by Sushant's father in an F.I.R, and is also one of the major suspects in the case, claimed that the late actor was feeling claustrophobic while on a flight for Europe in October 2019.
Rhea spoke about her Europe trip with Sushant extensively and shared that the late actor felt claustrophobic sitting in flights. She stated that she realized Sushant is suffering from depression during their trip to Europe as he told Rhea that sitting in flights makes him feel claustrophobic. She also shared that Sushant had told her that he takes a particular medicine for it. Now, after Rhea's claim, the actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has slammed Rhea with an old video of Sushant, and also questioned Rhea's claustrophobia theory.
ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic on flight to Europe & took Modafinil for it
Just a few moments ago, Ankita shared a throwback video of Sushant flying a 'Flight Simulator' on her Twitter handle and took a dig at Rhea's claim. In the throwback video, Sushant can be seen trying his hands on the simulator and seems to have done a pretty good job of it. By sharing this old video, Ankita wrote, 'Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.' Within moments, Ankita's tweet caught many eyeballs, and social media users started slamming Rhea for spreading lies and false things about Sushant.
Take a look at Ankita's recent post here:
Is this #claustrophobia?
You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK
— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020
Sushant's love for gadgets and technology was not hidden from anyone. The late actor was passionate about science, space travel, and aviation. Reportedly, Sushant was also working towards getting a flying license, and it was one of his goals that he notted down in his list of 50 dreams.
ALSO READ: As narcotics link surfaces in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Karan Johar’s old party video goes viral again
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Ankita is such a useless lady. Arrey, when Sushanths brother in law is police in Mumbai police, family claims Mitu was called. Okay, if Mitu got there first WHY didnt she call her own policeman brother in law to come over, to check? Does he have to fly from moon? Its but natural to call your own people na when youre own bro is said to have died on his own. At least call him on phone. He will instruct, what to do or not to do. Dont touch body. Seal area. Wait till he comes. Didnt she call her sister,the wife of the policeman? arrey, some Rhea publicist is gaining access to death site, this police bro in law is where? At least body will be scrutinized, no? Arnab sends his rookie reporter who looks like he himself has ingested coke while reporting chasing after CBI car, car turned left, car turned right etc..but he cannot ask any of the family members any questions. Ah-maaazing.
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Well, this just proves the theory something happened to him later, doesnt it? When was this? He got black magic done to him due to which an array of symptoms started hitting him. First is yawning uncontrollably. Feeling tired for no reason. Feeling blue. Then one starts getting agitated, nervy, startled. Sometimes it presents as diarreoah and stomach infection which does not go away. Poor poor Sushanth. Dont worry, the same force which intervened for you after a week of your demise, will get the real masterminds of those who squeezed the life out of you, while some of them broke your ankle and bled you,will pay. All of your warrors are praying.