Ankita Lokhande steps out with her mother to spend quality time at the beach; Shares Photos

Ankita Lokhande has posted a few pictures with her mother Vandana Pandis on her Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhande often shares pictures with her parents on her social media handles. On Wednesday morning, the actress posted a few happy pictures with her mother Vandana Pandis on her Instagram story. Ankita stepped out along with her mother to spend some quality time at the beach. In the pictures, Ankita can be seen donning a grey kurta paired with a white palazzo. She has a mask in her hand and a bright smile on her face. She pulled her hair back in a bun. Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's latest pictures with her mom from their day out:

A few days back, Ankita shared a heartfelt post about her ailing dad wherein she posted a picture with both her parents. Her post read as, "I don't know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and paa. I'm what I'm all because of you. Thank you so much for everything. I'm very, very proud to be your daughter. Me and Arpan are very lucky to have parents like you. Get well soon Paa and come home soon. I love you to the moon and back."

A month ago, Ankita Lokhande posted pictures along with her mother from Mahalaxmi Puja. Ankita donned a red saree for the festive occasion.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with 's period-drama titled Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019. She also starred in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff and in lead roles.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande pens a heartfelt note for ailing dad: Get well soon Paa and come home soon

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Share your comment ×