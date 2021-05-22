Ankita Lokhande surprises her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ costar Mahesh Shetty on his birthday with beau Vicky Jain

To surprise Mahesh Shetty on his birthday, Ankita Lokhande with beau Vicky Jain went with a cake to Mahesh’s residence. Mahesh and Ankita have previously worked in Pavitra Rishta.

Mahesh Shetty was about to enter his car when suddenly Ankita Lokhande pounced out of nowhere and surprised him with a cake. Mahesh had a priceless reaction on his face getting surprised by his ‘Pavitra Rishta’ costar and her beau Vicky Jain. Ankita posted the entire thing on Instagram and fans of Pavitra Rishta got quite emotional and happy in the comment section. Ankita, Mahesh, and Sushant Singh Rajput use to be very good friends while the filming of the show that they acted in for years and even after the three of them went their separate ways professionally.

Mahesh was caught surprised perhaps because it was the middle of the afternoon and he was simply going about his business but the happiness on his face upon seeing his friends making this gesture for him was absolutely priceless. Ankita wrote in the caption, “Although you have never got old but our friendship has; and with time, strong and unbroken. From the bottom of my heart I wish you happy birthday ANNA.” Last year both Ankita and Mahesh received immense backlash from the media and audience at large about attending Ankita’s birthday.

Emotional fans of Sushant post his demise took to social media and heavily criticized Ankita Lokhande for celebrating her birthday despite Sushant’s demise and Mahesh for attending the bash considering he was also a good friend of Sushant’s. The frenzy around the birthday took shape of an incident and Ankita got back to the trollers and haters. Ankita had responded to them making clear that she is responsible for her choices and nobody else.

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

