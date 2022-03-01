Ankita Lokhande tells how husband Vicky Jain supported her after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Smart Jodi, a reality show, has already generated a lot of excitement on social media. On February 26, the show, which aired on Star Plus, included personalities from both Bollywood and television. The producers are constantly publishing a slew of promos on social media in order to keep people engaged. The show featured Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, and Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, among others. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who got married in December 2021, made their debut on-screen appearance on Smart Jodi.

In a conversation with Smart Jodi host Maniesh Paul, Ankita and Vicky opened up about their relationship. Ankita told that while the two knew each other since 2013, they weren’t friends. She then revealed she called him up during one of the “worst phase” of her life. She said that one day, she needed him and that was the beginning. She revealed that they dated for three years and in those times, the two understood each other very well. Ankita added, “This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there through out.”

Watch the video:

Later, Maniesh played a clip where Vicky recalled the time which was a “tough test for our relationship.” In the video, though the duo didn’t outright take Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, it was evident that his death shocked not only them but the world as well. “Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden,” he said. He added that no one is ever prepared to handle such a situation.

Ankita added and remembered how Vicky knew that she needed support. She said that at that time, people had different narratives. "When I wouldn’t answer, they would make answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot,” she said. Talking about Ankita handled the situation after Sushant’s death in 2020, Vicky expressed he was proud of her as she fulfilled her responsibility. He added that those times taught them no matter how unpredictable life is, you need to be together. Ankita sweetly said that no one has ever loved her like him.

