Ankita Lokhande tells how much she loves Vicky Jain with a romantic Valentine's Day post

The most awaited day for true lovers, Valentine’s Day is finally here. The couple do special gestures for each other to make their day special and make them feel loved. TV celebs also leave no stone unturned to make this day special for their partners. This Valentine’s Day is extra special for newlywed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She has shared dazzling pictures with beau on a yacht along with a love-filled caption.

In the pictures shared by Pavitra Rishta fame actress, she is looking angelic in a gorgeous white gown. She has shared some sizzling hot poses with hubby Vicky Jain and they are seen on the edge of a yacht. The couple is twinning in white outfits and the pictures seem like a scene out of a romantic Bollywood movie. She shared in the caption, “I AM ABSOLUTELY , DEFINITELY , POSITIVELY, UNQUESTIONABLY , BEYOND ANY DOUBT, IN LOVE WITH YOU Celebrating love together and forever @jainvick Filmed by — @theweddingstory_official #preweddingshoot #dubai #anvikikahani”.

See post here-

Ankita’s dear friend Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Cutest muah muah n hottest too”, Nivedita Basu dropped heart emojis. One of the fans commented, “Goddd you both are killing itttt My eyes are very blessed to see you both @lokhandeankita @jainvick”, another said, “So Aesthetic To Tve Eyes #AnVikiKahani”, “What stunning pictures”, “Your Smile Says it all It's a Happy Valentine's day for all”, etc.

Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain got married on 14 December 2021 and it was a grand wedding. It was attended by numerous of their industry friends.



Also read- Newlywed Ankita Lokhande is basking with joy as she expresses gratitude for ‘dreams that turned into reality’