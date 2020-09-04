Ankita Lokhande is touched by Vikas Gupta's heartwarming poem for her; Latter calls her 'one of a kind'

Ankita Lokhande's good friend Vikas Gupta penned down a beautiful poem for her recently, and the actress is all hearts for his heart-touching words for her. Take a look.

Ankita Lokhande shares a warm camaraderie with Vikas Gupta, and the two have been often seen spending time in each other's company. Recently, Ankita was touched by a sweet gesture from Vikas, as he penned down a heartwarming pome for her. She was awestruck by Vikas' words for her. Vikas in his post has praised Ankita for being her true-self and being a lovable person always. Not only this, showering his love and blessings on Ankita, Vikas also called her 'one of a kind.'

Vikas shared some beautiful throwback pictures with the actress and wrote a short poem for her. Praising Ankita, Vikas mentioned that she is a good, nice, and truthful human being, but is still a baby to her mother. Further, he added that God has blessed her in such a way, that she brings happiness to other's lives. Vikas also mentioned that whoever will be in Ankita's life, will be filled with joy. She is good not only a good person but a very caring friend. Vikas concluded his moving note with 'You are one of a kind.'

The Pavitra Rishta actress was all hearts for Vikas for making her feel special with this poem. She re-shared the Vikas' post on her Twitter handle and wrote, 'Vikaass' followed by a heart emoticon. Apparently, these throwback pictures of Ankita and Vikas are from the actresses' birthday bash in 2019, which was attended by her close friends.

Take a look at Vikas' post for Ankita here:

Meanwhile, Ankita has been standing strong with former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's family to demand justice for his unfortunate and mysterious demise. Yesterday, she was snapped out and about in the city as she stepped out for a market run with her mum.

