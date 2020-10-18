Ankita Lokhande is a true blue 'Marathi Mulgi' as she dresses up in a beautiful nauvari saree for a photoshoot

Ankita Lokhande shared some gorgeous pictures of herself dressed as a Marathi bride in a pretty nauvari saree on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Take a look.

Ankita Lokhande is counted amongst the most talented and loved actresses in the entertainment world. She is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to interact with fans. Yesterday, the beautiful actress posted some pictures and videos of herself, sending traditional vibes all around, and left people awestruck. Well, Ankita channelled her inner Maharashtrian as she dressed up in an ethnic nauvari saree.

The Pavitra Rishta actress donned the look of a Maharashtrian bride in a pretty green and maroon nauvari saree, with a golden border. She accessorized her look with heavy gold jewelry. She gave it a pure Marathi touch with hair tied in a juda, gajra, and a half-moon forehead bindi. Ankita looked ethereal in her ethnic attire, and proved that she is a true blue 'Marathi Mugli'. If you're wondering why suddenly Ankita has dressed up in a bridal avatar, well let us tell you it was for a photoshoot.

Yes, Ankita shared glimpses of her recent photoshoot, wherein she looked elegant as a Maharashtrian bride. In her caption, Ankita expressed her love and wrote, 'Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food, and Marathi brides too.' Ankita seems to be having a lot of fun during the shoot, and the smile on her face is proof of that. In a previous post, the actress also wished her followers a 'Happy Navratri.'

Take a look at Ankita's post here:

Just a few days ago, Ankita's ailing father recovered from an illness and returned home. The actress had shared a heartwarming picture with him, with a loving message. What are your thoughts on Ankita's Marathi Mulgi look? Let us know in the comment section below

