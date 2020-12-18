Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni pay 'tribute' to Sushant Singh Rajput; Inside PHOTOS from awards night

Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at an award show. Take a look at the pictures.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta recently paid a musical tribute to the late actor at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. Ankita and Sushant fell in love with each other during Pavitra Rishta days, when they both were working together for the serial. They dated each other for almost six years. Now, a short video from the awards night has been doing rounds on the internet, where Ankita can be seen dancing to the song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya.

For this song, Ankita can be seen dressed in her Pavitra Rishta avatar. The actress also grooved to songs of late Sushant from his movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. And for this performance, she can be seen wearing a white saree. In the video clip, she can also be heard saying that she had never imagined she would ever be talking about the ‘late Sushant’ in this manner. Earlier, Ankita also shared a glimpse from the awards night on her Instagram handle.

Veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Usha Nadkarni, who played Sushant’s mother Savita Deshmukh in the serial, also gave a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. While talking about Sushant, she said, “On screen mera Manav shant aur susheel tha. Off screen, badmash aur natkhat. Pehle pehle usne mere saath bahot masti ki, mujhe bahot gussa aata tha. Lekin baad mein, main bhi uske saath masti karne lagi. Aaj bhi mere dil mein mera Manav basta hai. Sahi mayene mein, yeh hamara pavitra rishta tha (On screen, my Manav was gentle but off screen, he was naughty. Initially, I would get annoyed but later on, I too started having fun. Even now, Manav lives in my heart, this was indeed our sacred bond).”

The award show will be aired on December 27.

