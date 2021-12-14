Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are officially married; Here’s the first pic with sindoor and mangalsutra

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are officially man and wife now. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while, have tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends. Ankita and Vicky’s wedding was a grand affair and their pre-wedding festivities had begun during the weekend. And while best wishes are pouring in from all corners for the newlyweds, Ankita’s friend Srishty Rode has shared the bride’s first look post wedding.

In the pic, Srishty was seen posing with the newlyweds for a quick selfie. While Vicky wore a cream coloured sherwani with heavy embroidery, the Pavitra Rishta actress opted for a heavily embroidered golden coloured lehenga. She had completed her look with a long veil and heavy bridal jewellery, maang tika, etc. In the pic, the new bride was seen flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra and the newlyweds even had garlands in the neck. Srishty had captioned the image as, “Finally @lokhandeankita @jainvick” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s first look as she marries Vicky Jain:

Meanwhile, Ankita’s close friend Amruta Khanvilkar has been over the moon with the couple’s wedding. Sharing her excitement, the actress said, “Ankita has found her soul mate, she has found her best friend in Vicky. The way he takes care of her, he has been standing by her, with her through everything. It takes a lot for a man to be the man that he is. I just feel Ankita and his bond is so strong – there is faith, there is trust and there is love. Both of these people are entering into a lovely phase of their life and all I want for her is to wish her all the best”.