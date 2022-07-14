Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain complete 6 months of marital bliss & celebrate it with their family members; PICS

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are among the most talked-about celebs in the entertainment industry. The duo had dated for several years and tied the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was truly a grand celebration and attended by numerous celebs and their friends from the industry. Ankita, who is known to have an active presence on social media, frequently drops pictures and videos on her Instagram. Today, Ankita and Vicky completed 6 months of their marriage, and on this occasion, the duo had a small celebration with their family.

Anika took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with Vicky and her family members. In these snaps, the duo can be seen cutting the cake and celebrating their 6 months anniversary. Sharing these photos, the actress captioned, "Happy 6 months to us baby Thanku family to making it so special. Love u guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas.. lots of love Riya Vivaan chachi is missing u".

Speaking of Ankita and Vicky's personal life, the duo recently bought a new lavish house in Mumbai. Ankita often shares details regarding her personal and professional life with her fans. And this time too the actress had given a digital tour to the fans of her house. She imitated Smriti Irani's character Tulsi from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and gave a glimpse of her luxurious house and also introduced her family. This video which was recently shared by her, received an amazing reaction from her industry colleagues and fans.

On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky had participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' and after competing in several tasks, they were declared the winner of the show.

