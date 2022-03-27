Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain give a glimpse of their new home as they strike a beautiful pose; PIC

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loving couples of the television industry. The couple who was dating for quite some time now tied the knot last year in December and since then they have been in a happy space. Ankita, who is quite active on social media often shared lovey-dovey pictures of her with hubby and make her fans fall in love with them a little more with every picture and video. In fact, they are currently entertaining the audience in the reality show ‘Smart Jodi’. Today Ankita, took to her Instagram handle to share a happy picture with her hubby posing from what appears to be their new home.

In the picture, we can see Ankita Lokhande wearing a pretty bright yellow coloured salwar kameez. She is standing and looking at the picturesque view from the balcony as she holds hubby Vicky Jain’s hands. Vicky can be seen wearing a white shirt over off-white pants that he paired with grey shoes. The couple seem to be lost in their own world and it is indeed a lovely picture. Sharing this pic Ankita captioned the image with a house emoji and heart emoji and wrote ‘soon’. It is from this caption that it appears they are soon going to shift here to their new home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had recently thrown a party on the occasion of their first Holi post-wedding. Ankita and Vicky were all smiles for the paps as they posed for the paparazzi. While Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta set with white shoes, Ankita amped up her Holi fashion quotient. The party was attended by Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Aditya Redij, and his wife Natasha Sharma.

