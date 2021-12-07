Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain invite Maharashtra Governor to their wedding; See pics

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is gearing up to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in the month of December. Apart from family, friends and industry colleagues, the duo has also invited the Governor of Maharashtra for their wedding. On Monday, the couple visited the Governor’s office to hand over the invites and while doing so they also clicked a few photos to give fans a sneak peek of their meeting.

In the photos, the soon bride-to-be-Ankita looks ethereal in a white saree while Jain shares an infectious smile in formal wear. The post sees them giving the invitation to the reputed personnel and also having a quick chat with them. While sharing the photo, Ankita said, “I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan @bhagatsinghkoshyari.”

Take a look:

As per reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 14 and other ceremonies will begin from December 12. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Previously, even newlywed Shradhha Arya took to social media to share the wedding card of the couple.

Sharing a video of her opening the royal blue card the star wrote, "And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue is Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

