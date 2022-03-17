Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain open up about how they make long-distance relationship work: Make moments special

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a renowned television couple, got hitched in December 2021. The pair had been dating for several years when they eventually decided to marry in the presence of their friends and family. They had lavish pre-wedding events, and their wedding was simply spectacular. Honestly, we are still not over their gorgeous wedding pictures. The duo is quite active on social media and enjoys sharing photographs and videos with their admirers. Recently, Pinkvilla had learnt of their amazing Holi plans. Now, in another interview, the couple revealed how they manage to make a long-distance relationship work.

Ankita, being the TV personality she is, lives and works in Mumbai. However, Vicky, who is a businessman, runs his business from his hometown in Bilaspur. Thus, in an interview with ETimes, the duo revealed how they maintained a healthy LDR. When the interviewer asked about it, Vicky said that this was something that his family was also worried about. He added that his family told them that right now they are both young and can travel to be with each other between work but it might pose a problem when they grow a little older. “I don’t know how, but with Ankita around, I know everything is possible,” Vicky sweetly said. He expressed that she is very positive and knows how to balance things.

To this, Ankita added that she tries to make the most of it when he comes to Mumbai or when she goes to his hometown. She emphasised that everybody lives a busy life these days where they are constantly traveling due to work. “So, the best is to focus on each other whenever you get this precious time and make these moments special,” she expressed. She expressed that she is a very family-oriented person and that one doesn’t have to put in any extra effort when they love someone. “Just like Vicky, even his entire family is dear to me. Family comes first for both of us,” she concluded.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to throw a party for their first Holi celebration after marriage?