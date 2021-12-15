Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Reception: Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh and others show up in style

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are finally married. The lovebirds had been dating for over 3 years before they decided to take the plunge. Ankita and Vicky got married in a grand ceremony with the pre-wedding festivities kickstarting from December 12. They tied the knot yesterday in a well-known 5-star hotel in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. They took their pheras, and exchanged garlands yesterday afternoon. Vicky also adorned her wife with a sindoor and a mangalsutra, the pictures of which were shared by their friends on social media. After the wedding, Vicky and Ankita also had a reception party in the night, and needless to say, it was quite the star-studded affair.

Ankita and Vicky’s reception was graced by a whole lot of celebs from the entertainment industry. There was Mrunal Thakur who channelled her inner diva and was seen looking smoking hot in a sexy and blingy purple gown. She kept her hair open with a sleek middle parting and wore a statement neckpiece. Mahhi Vij was seen in a beautiful off-shoulder white gown. She styled her hair in soft waves and accessorized with pretty, dainty jewelry. Her adorable daughter Tara was seen too. Arti Singh looked stunning as she wore an embellished, sheer black saree. Asha Negi was at the event as well. She too wore a black saree with a red border. Her statement golden neckpiece amped up her simplistic look.

Apart from these celebrities, Sana Makbul, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Srishty Rode joined Ankita on her special night as well. Sana was seen in a gorgeous champagne-colored lehenga, whereas Srishty Rode opted for a blue ruffle saree. Amruta Khanvilkar wore a beautiful multicolored lehenga. Apart from the ladies, actors Raj Singh Arora and Karenvir Bohra graced their friend Ankita’s reception as well.

Take a look:

Also Read|Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: ‘Love is patient but we’re not’; Mr & Mrs Jain begin their new life