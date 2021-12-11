Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s pre wedding festivities: Bride to be’s mother grooves to dhol beats; WATCH

Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jain’s pre-marriage festivities have already begun and glimpses from their Mehendi night are out. To note, Ankita and Vicky are all set to tie the knot on December 14. In the videos that are doing rounds on the internet, one can see the bride-to-be’s mother happily dancing over dhol beats. The Pavitra Rishta’s fame’s mother was seen dressed in a stunning green silk saree. She added gajra to her hair bun and looked like the most gorgeous lady on the occasion.

Veena, the famous Bollywood Mehendi artist shared the priceless moments on her Instagram stories. As per her stories, the function is being conducted at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. A while back, the bride’s pictures also surfaced on the internet, Ankita was seen in a beautiful pink and yellow silk saree. The actress accessorized her traditional attire with a bold golden neckpiece and green glass bangles. Needless to say, the TV actress was glowing as ever. The bride, who was smiling wide on her special day, posed with Veena.

Last week, Pinkvilla got to know that Ankita Lokhande was admitted to a suburban hospital just ahead of her wedding after she hurt herself. “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors,” informed a source in the know.

Earlier, Ankita had hosted a stunning bachelorette party for friends. Mrunal Thakur, Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Rashami Desai, were among the attendees.