Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s wedding red carpet event for media called off amid rising COVID cases

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry beau Vicky Jain on Tuesday, December 14. However, just a day ahead of their nuptials, the couple has called off the red carpet event that was organised for media to click photos owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. In the recent past, India has witnessed several additions of the Omicron variant cases in the country, although the number is under control, the Government is already taking keen measures to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Going by the same, the couple also has taken a responsible decision by calling off the red carpet to keep their wedding an intimate function. The marriage ceremony will be attended by close friends and family members as planned. Today, the lavish Sangeet ceremony of the duo was graced by several well-known faces of the industry including her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile, close friend Mahhi Vij, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla also revealed how Ankita wished to tie the knot in a big fat wedding. Now, it seems the couple are changing some of their plans, but the level of happiness and joy remains the same.

Apart from family, friends, and industry colleagues, the duo has also invited the Governor of Maharashtra to their wedding. On Monday, the couple visited the Governor’s office to hand over the invites and while doing so, they also clicked a few photos to give fans a sneak peek of their meeting. In the photos, the soon bride-to-be Ankita looks ethereal in a white saree while Jain shares an infectious smile in formal wear. The post sees them giving the invitation to the reputed personnel and also having a quick chat with them.

The pre-wedding celebrations of the couple began during the weekend. Now, this week of December has literally turned out to be the most beautiful time of the year for the soon-to-be-wedded lovebirds.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij says Ankita Lokhande always wanted a big fat wedding: ‘I am so happy for both of them’