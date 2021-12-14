Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Sangeet: Bride-to-be overwhelmed by Kangana Ranaut’s sweet post

The sangeet ceremony of Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain was a star-studded event as it was attended by Kangana Ranaut. The actress looked ravishing in a spectacular lehenga and had a gala time on the sets of the show. She shared pictures and videos from the grand event on her social media. Ankita Lokhande also reshared her posts and sent love to her.

In her stories, Kangana Ranaut shared video clips and pictures from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet. In one of the pictures, she hugged Ankita. She also posed with Ankita and Vicky as they smiled. Kangana wrote, "Most gorgeous couple" and tagged the lovebirds. She shared a cute clip of Ankita and Vicky and wrote, "Bahut badhaiyan...duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono ke liye (Many congratulations...may you be blessed with all the happiness in the world)."

In a photo, she is seen sitting with Ankita and Vicky. Kangana wrote it, "Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring."

She was also seen laughing with Ankita as she wrote, "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl." Ankita Lokhande was overwhelmed by the post and reshared it as she wrote, “I (heart) you”.

For the special occasion, Ankita wore a gorgeous silver shimmery lehenga, while Vicky wore a black tuxedo with silver embroidery and pants.

Kangana also shared pictures of the outfits she wore for the ceremony. The actor opted for a royal lehenga with a matching sheer dupatta. She styled the outfit with a kamarband and a traditional, stone-studded necklace. She completed her outfit with a beautiful headband and a huge maang-tikka.

Kangana shared the pictures in a two-part post. She captioned the first ‘Warrior Queen’ and shared details of her outfit while the second she captioned, “Make love not war … Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai.. (Today is my friend's wedding) @lokhandeankita …” Ankita and Vicky also danced to the song Slow Motion from Bharat.



