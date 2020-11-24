Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain twin in white as they dance to Katrina Kaif & Hrithik Roshan's song; WATCH Video

Ankita Lokhande often shares goofy pictures and videos with Vicky Jain on social media. Meanwhile, check out their latest video on Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande always manages to grab headlines one way or the other, thanks to her frequent social media posts. In the past few weeks, she has been sharing numerous pictures and videos with her beau Vicky Jain thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. Right from sharing their lovey-dovey picture on Diwali to also sharing videos of their long drives, the popular television and film actress has done it all thereby keeping the audience engaged on her handle.

In the meantime, Ankita has shared yet another video on her Instagram page that is worth a delightful glimpse. Both the actress and Vicky are seen twinning in white outfits. Moreover, the two of them groove to the beats of the title track from the and starrer Bang Bang. Although not in rhythm with each other, the couple still manages to win hearts with their cute chemistry. Cheers to Vicky and Anky!

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

It won’t be wrong to call Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain one of the most adorable couples in current times. Apart from that, the actress is also enjoying the best phase of her career. She last appeared in the movie Baaghi 3 in which she played Riteish Deshmukh’s on-screen wife. Earlier, the actress also received accolades owing to her stint in the starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita was earlier dating Sushant Singh Rajput but they went their separate ways later. She also actively took part in the movement to seek justice for the late actor who passed away on 14th June 2020.

