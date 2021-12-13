Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Aastha Gill to perform at couple’s Sangeet ceremony tonight

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the nuptial knot tomorrow, December 14th. Ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, the couple is hosting a grand Sangeet ceremony tonight at a well-known 5-star hotel in Mumbai. There’s little doubt that the star-studded Sangeet will be anything but smashing with the likes of Aastha Gill performing. Yes, you read that right! Paani Paani fame Aastha Gill will be gracing Ankita and Vicky’s Sangeet function tonight, along with popular rapper Badshah.

Aastha Gill has emerged as one of the most loved and popular singers in the country in recent years. Many of her songs, including ‘DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz, Paani Paani, Bachpan ka Pyaar, and Saawariya have been viral chartbusters. Earlier, it was reported that Badshah will be performing at the function tonight as well. And now, the Jugnu singer/rapper will be joined by Aastha Gill, to make Ankita and Vicky’s Sangeet a memorable one.

Ankita and Vicky’s pre-wedding festivities have been on since yesterday itself. Vicky and Ankita had fun and laughter-filled Mehendi yesterday afternoon. Pictures from the function have been going viral on the web. The Mehendi function was followed by an engagement party where the lovebirds exchanged rings in the presence of friends and family. Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar performed at their engagement ceremony while guests were seen grooving along and having a fun time together. Earlier today, the to-be-weds had their Haldi ceremony, and tonight, Ankita and Vicky, and all their guests are gearing up for a memorable Sangeet night.

