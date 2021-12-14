Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: All you need to know about Ankita's beau Vicky Jain

The D-day has arrived for the lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as they will be tying the knot today. The celebrations for the same have been going on in full swing. The couple gave a fabulous performance at their ring ceremony and sangeet function last night. They were also seen having a gala time at the Haldi ceremony as they enjoyed along with their family and friends. The couple had been dating for more than three years and Vicky has been her constant support over the years. As the couple will be entering the new phase in life today, fans are excited to know more about the groom Vicky Jain. Read below to know more:

Vicky Jain did his graduation in Economics from the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Later, he did MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

His parents Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain are both into business. He has roots in Chhattisgarh.

After completing his MBA, he joined his family business of wooden coal, PIT coal and bituminous coal.

In 2008, he became the Managing Director of Mahavir Coal Washeries Private Limited in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. At present, he is the head of Mahavir Inspire Group in Bilaspur.

He is also Secretary of Triveni Dental College and Hospital, Raipur and Birla Open Minds Preschool, Bilaspur.

He is also a massive sports enthusiast and partly owns a Box Cricket League team, Mumbai Tigers.

Prior to dating Ankita Lokhande, he had reportedly briefly dated the actress Tia Bajpai.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had jointly purchased an 8 BHK home in 2019 in the suburbs of Mumbai. It is said that they both have planned to shift into that house after the wedding.

Vicky is a car lover who owns a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz.



