Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Dulha, Dulhan are ecstatic in priceless PICS from Mehendi ceremony

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making headlines with reports of their wedding for the past several weeks. Well, the time is finally here as the lovebirds are all to tie the knot with each other in a lavish wedding ceremony. While Ankita and Vicky will be getting married on December 14th, the pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted. Today, bride-to-be Ankita had her grand Mehendi ceremony in the afternoon, which will be followed by an engagement tonight. Amid this, Ankita has shared a few pictures from her special day and they are priceless, to say the least.

A few moments back, Ankita took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of stunning photographs by The Wedding Story from her Mehendi function this afternoon. In the pictures, the bridal glow is absolutely evident on Ankita’s face as she dances her heart out with beau Vicky. While Ankita is clad in a gorgeous pink and white lehenga, Vicky looks quite the dapper Dulha in an ivory Sherwani. The lovebirds look completely head over heels in love with each other. Sharing these pictures, Ankita captioned the post with a romantic note for Vicky, which read, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable (red heart emoji) @jainvick”.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported the inside details about Ankita and Vicky’s Mehendi function. A source close to the development shared, “Ankita and Vicky have opted for a Rajasthani decor for their mehendi function. The guests will also be indulging in some Rajasthani food, while they groove to some latest tracks. Ankita and Vicky have opted for a Siddhartha Bansal pink and white attire. All the motifs in Ankita’s lehenga have been designed by hand. For the engagement, they will be wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit.”

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding Live Updates: Pre wedding ceremonies begin