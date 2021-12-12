Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Everything you need to know about the couple’s marriage

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in the headlines ever since their wedding rumours started. But then the couple confirmed also by sharing the wedding card on social media. The news came as a happy dose for the actress’s fans who were waiting for her to see as a bride. To note, Vicky and Ankita were dating each other for more than three years. The actress had always praised beau for standing with her in most difficult times and always supporting her.

Recently, the couple also released a dropped pre-wedding video featuring them romancing in picturesque locations. The video, which seems to have been shot in Dubai, starts with Ankita and Vicky walking on a sand mountain. The actress has draped a white saree and Vicky wore a pair of white pants and a matching shirt. As the video progresses, the couple poses on a yacht with the city's skyline doubling up as the background. The video returns to the sands with the couple hugging while the sun sets in the background.

The video has several Bollywood songs, including Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng and Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Well, the wedding date is still not revealed in the video or caption. But let’s take a look at all the necessary things which we need to know about their wedding:

The wedding celebrations kick-started with a puja last month. She was in a saree and Vicky was in a kurta and both of them wore the mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the forehead of the bride and the groom. “Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities,” she had captioned the pics on Instagram.

December 12: As per reports the couple will be getting engaged today. Well, the couple had the Mehandi ceremony on December 11. The pictures and videos have been trending on social media. Vicky was seen grooving in front of his would-be wife Ankita as she enjoys the moment.

December 13: Haldi and Sangeet have been organized on this date. Details have not revealed much as we are waiting to see the bride in Haldi attire.

December 14: The D Day when both will be united forever. The wedding will be taking place in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt hotel. Reportedly, close friends and family members will attend the wedding of both. Shraddha Arya had revealed the wedding card on social media.

