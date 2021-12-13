Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Excited Shubhaavi Choksey says ‘The two are so deeply in love’

Television actress Ankita Lokhande is finally getting married to her long-time beau Vicky Jain on December 14. The pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing. The couple also got engaged on December 12 at a starry function. They were looking stunning and many television celebrities also joined the bride and groom for the function. Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, was also part of the Mehendi function. She was seen enjoying herself.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress is attending the wedding from the groom's side. The actress considers Vicky as her brother and has known him for many years. Talking to The Times of India, Shubhaavi said, "I always make it a point to wish him on Rakshabandhan. I am happy that he is getting married. At the ring ceremony, when I saw Vicky and Ankita exchanging rings, I realised that the two are so deeply in love and I just wish them happiness."

Ankita and Vicky’s Haldi ceremony is going on today. They opted for a traditional look. The actress was seen wearing red colour sharara and kurta. She looked very beautiful with her hair styled in a bun. She opted for bold makeup with smokey eyes. Vicky chose to sport a white traditional attire for the function. Even Ankita's friends are seen at the function sporting yellow attires. Amruta Khanvilkar posed with Vicky whose face was smeared with Haldi.

The wedding will be on December 14 in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. It is reported that only close friends and family members will be attending the function.

