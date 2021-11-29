Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain wedding: Here’s when the couple is getting married; A look at other festivities

It’s wedding season in the telly world right now. Recently, Shraddha Arya tied the knot and surprised her fans. Now, actor Sanjay Gagnani has also got married and his wedding pictures are also trending. Well, the news of the most talked-about wedding was going rounds for a long time. The wedding rumours were going on and now the fresh reports claim that she will be getting married next month on December 14 in Mumbai.

The ETimes report mentions the wedding ceremonies will start from December 12 in Mumbai. The invite has been shared already. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on December 12 which will be followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, there will be a Haldi ceremony and in the evening, there will be a sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening. A few days ago, Pavitra Rishta actress also hosted a bachelorette party for her friends and industry pals in Goa.

She had shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle. Well, none of the sides have confirmed till now. But we are looking forward to the announcement. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the actress’s bridal look. Ankita is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

To note, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also tying the knot next month, as reported. Their marriage will take place in Rajasthan. The preparations are going on in full swing.