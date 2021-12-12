Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: INSIDE PICS of bride and groom’s fun filled ceremony

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. Their pictures and videos are trending. The couple is completely enjoying the fun-filled ceremony. It is a dreamy function where they are seen dancing with their friends and families. To note, the wedding function is going on in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt hotel. Ankita is looking mesmerising in a light pink colour lehenga and Groom also looks dapper in the pink shade attire. Their beautiful bond is very much visible in the videos.

Coming to their function, many celebrities have joined them in their celebrations. Like Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Makbul and others have shared the function pictures and videos on the social handle. It is worth mentioning here that the couple is wearing Siddhartha Bansal's pink and white attire. And for the engagement, they will be wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit. Ankita is completely in the mood of making memories as she grooves with her would-be husband on different Bollywood songs.

The couple has also opted for Rajasthani-style theme for their wedding. There are a lot of colours visible in the pictures. Ankita is very popular for her performance in Pavitra Rishta.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Last week, Ankita and Vicky had a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding function at the actor’s house in Mumbai. The blue wedding card in silver embossed writings, decorated with crystals looked royal as ever. On Saturday, Ankita surprised her fans with a video of her pre-wedding shoot with Vicky.

