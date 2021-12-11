Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Pre marriage rituals begin, bride to be looks ecstatic during Mehendi

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is gearing up to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. On Saturday, December 11, the pre-wedding rituals of the couple have begun in full swing. Amid this, a photo from their lavish wedding ceremony has taken social media by storm. Needless to say, the soon bride-to-be looks nothing less than a dream come true in the viral photo.

The photo shared by content creator Viral Bhayani, sees Ankita dazzling in a stunning indo-western attire as she poses alongside her Mehendi artist. The bride-to-be can be seen beaming with joy as she shares a contagious smile while the camera captures them together. In the first photo, the star looks ecstatic in pink, in another Ankita has donned a traditional Maharashtrian saree. Going by the photos, it seems that the popular TV actress is enjoying the time of her life.

Take a look at it below:

Apart from family, friends and industry colleagues, the duo has also invited the Governor of Maharashtra for their wedding. On Monday, the couple visited the Governor’s office to hand over the invites and while doing so they also clicked a few photos to give fans a sneak peek of their meeting. In the photos, the soon bride-to-be-Ankita looks ethereal in a white saree while Jain shares an infectious smile in formal wear. The post sees them giving the invitation to the reputed personnel and also having a quick chat with them.

While sharing the photo, Ankita said, “I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan @bhagatsinghkoshyari.” As per reports, the two will tie the knot on December 14.

