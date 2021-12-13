Live

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Preparations LIVE Updates: Amruta Khanvilkar is excited for Haldi

Amruta and Abhidanya
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Preparations LIVE Updates: Amruta Khanvilkar is excited for Haldi
December 13, 2021, 03:47 pm IST
Ankita's first haldi pic

Ankita Lokhande is a sight to behold in the beautiful red suit as her bestie shares her first haldi picture.

December 13, 2021, 03:41 pm IST
December 13, 2021, 03:16 pm IST
Ankita Lokhande flaunts her beautiful diamond engagement ring

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got engaged in a dreamy ceremony on December 12. The actress was seen flaunting her beautiful diamond engagement ring. ​

 

December 13, 2021, 03:04 pm IST
Amruta Khanvilkar enjoys gola at the haldi venue

Amruta Khanvilkar is enjoying gola along with others at the venue. She is looking gorgeous in a yellow printed saree. 

