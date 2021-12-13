Live
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Preparations LIVE Updates: Amruta Khanvilkar is excited for Haldi
Highlights
December 13, 2021, 03:47 pm IST
Ankita's first haldi pic
Ankita Lokhande is a sight to behold in the beautiful red suit as her bestie shares her first haldi picture.
December 13, 2021, 03:41 pm IST
Ankita and Vicky look beyond happy as they enter the venue
Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain look absolutely amazing as they enter the venue for the Haldi ceremony.
December 13, 2021, 03:41 pm IST
December 13, 2021, 03:16 pm IST
Ankita Lokhande flaunts her beautiful diamond engagement ring
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got engaged in a dreamy ceremony on December 12. The actress was seen flaunting her beautiful diamond engagement ring.
December 13, 2021, 03:04 pm IST
Amruta Khanvilkar enjoys gola at the haldi venue
Amruta Khanvilkar is enjoying gola along with others at the venue. She is looking gorgeous in a yellow printed saree.
