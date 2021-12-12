Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: A royal entrance, thrilling drum beats add glam to engagement night; WATCH

This wedding season has witnessed quite a few grand and intimate weddings of the celebs of the entertainment industry. And now, popular television and film actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to her beau of over three years, Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky will be tying the nuptial knot in Mumbai on the 14th of December, and the pre-wedding functions have already commenced from last night. Today, Ankita had a beautiful Mehendi ceremony filled with joy, laughter, and a lot of dancing. This is going to be followed by an equally (if not more) royal engagement ceremony tonight.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are getting engaged tonight and it’s nothing short of a grand event, straight out of the movies. For starters, the entrance of the engagement venue looks absolutely royal, with blue lighting and top-notch decorations. As one walks through the entrance, one can see balloons on either side. A table with beautiful flower arrangements and candles is placed as well. In another video, one can also see drums beating in the distance. The thrilling drum beats surely add an air of excitement and energy to the party.

Take a look:

A few moments back, Ankita took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of stunning photographs by The Wedding Story from her Mehendi function this afternoon. In the pictures, the bridal glow is absolutely evident on Ankita’s face as she dances her heart out with beau Vicky. While Ankita is clad in a gorgeous pink and white lehenga, Vicky looks quite the dapper Dulha in an ivory Sherwani. The lovebirds look completely head over heels in love with each other. Sharing these pictures, Ankita captioned the post with a romantic note for Vicky, which read, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable (red heart emoji) @jainvick”.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding Live Updates: Pre wedding ceremonies begin