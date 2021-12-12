Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Sana Makbul's bhangra to groom's dancing PICS, fun moments from Mehendi

The Winter season is meant for the wedding. Recently, we all witnessed the biggest wedding of the year-Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's. The Bollywood stars got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan with only their close friends and family members in attendance. And now, we are gearing up for another wedding-Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple will be getting married on December 14. The pre-wedding festivities have started and the videos, pictures of it are also trending on social media.

Sana Makbul took to her social handle and shared the pictures of yesterday’s Mehandi ceremony. On December 11, Ankita and Vicky had their Mehandi ceremony and the couple enjoyed the moment to the fullest. The actress was seen dressed in pink colour ethnic attire and the groom opted for grey colour silk kurta. Coming back to Sana Makbul’s Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture with celebrity Mehandi artist Veena and also a video of dancing with the groom. She wore a pink colour kurta and sharara.

Veena also shared some other side fun of the ceremony. Earlier, Ankita was seen in an indo-western attire as she poses alongside her Mehendi artist. The bride-to-be can be seen beaming with joy as she shares a contagious smile while the camera captures them together. In another post shared by prominent Mehendi artist Veena, Ankita can be seen donning a traditional Maharashtrian saree.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The duo has also invited the Governor of Maharashtra for their wedding. They visited the Governor’s office to hand over the invites and while doing so they also clicked a few photos to give fans a sneak peek of their meeting. The post sees them giving the invitation. Sharing the photo, Ankita had written, “I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan @bhagatsinghkoshyari.”

