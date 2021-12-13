Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta song played at couple’s engagement

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are getting married on December 14. The couple has been trending on social media after their pre-wedding festivities pictures and videos went viral. On her Mehendi function, the actress was seen wearing a beautiful pink colour lehenga and danced her heart out. On December 12, the couple got engaged. They were looking stunning in the outfit and the bride also shared her diamond engagement. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the song that played during the function.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the couple exchanged rings and the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Raabta played in the background. Ankita also performed to Ellie Goulding's Love Me Like You Do. To note, she wore a long gown as she stood on a raised podium for her performance. The colours of her dress kept on changing as the song continued. After Vicky put the ring on Ankita's finger, fireworks were lit. They later showed their rings to the audience as they stood on the stage. Ankita and Vicky also cut a four-tier cake at their engagement party as they were surrounded by their friends. The duo was also seen grooving.

Today, the couple’s Haldi ceremony took place. Ankita opted for red colour sharra and kurta with heavy makeup. Vicky was also seen wearing an off white pajama kurta. Both looked very pretty in their attire. Ankita shared a series of pictures as she danced at her Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable @jainvick." The wedding will be taking place in the Grand Hyatt hotel.

