Ankita Lokhande welcomes Bappa home and joins Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in global prayers for late actor

Ankita Lokhande shared a glimpse of her low-key Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations at home as she prayed to Lord Ganesha for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Just like many other celebrities, Ankita Lokhande also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home yesterday (August 22, 2020) on the pious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her low-key celebrations at home via a small video. Every year, Lord Ganesh arrives at Ankita's place, but this time things are not the same, as she is still reeling over her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Pavitra Rishta Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Along with Bappa's video, Ankita also wrote a heart-warming message.

In the caption, Ankita spoked about the special bond she shares Ganpati Bappa and how he knows everything. Joining Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in global prayers for the late actor, she prayed for him. She also urged fans to pray for Sushant and help him get justice. Lastly, the actress wished everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi as she ended her heartening message. Ankita wrote, 'Welcome home Bappa. Bappa tu sab jaanta hai (Lord, you are aware of everything). You and I share a very special bond Bappa. Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa. '

'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Ganpati Bappa Maurya, Ankita's post concluded. She used hashtags 'Gayatri mantra for SSR and Global prayer for SSR,' in her post. Ankita and Sushant's former Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere commented on the post.

Take a look at Ankita's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 post here:

Earlier, Ankita also shared some throwback pictures from her Ganesh Utsav celebrations last year, i.e. 2019. Ankita has been standing tall with Sushant's family and their fight for justice. She continues to pray for the late actor's soul. The actress also expressed her happines when the Supreme Court directed Sushant's case to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as she said, 'Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.' The CBI team has reached Mumbai and is probing the mysterious death of the late actor.

