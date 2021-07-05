Ankita Lokhande wishes to make good memories as she shares photos with her loved ones

Ankita Lokhande shares pictures of a fun-filled party at her house as she looks adorable in a short black dress.

Ankita Lokhande is a social person and has a tight group of friends. The actress has recently shared pictures from a party, where she is seen enjoying along with her beau Vicky Jain and other friends. The star likes to throw parties for her friends and in her recent pictures, Ankita looks gorgeous in a black dress. The actress has shared numerous snaps from her late-night party. The Pavitra Rishta star looks no less than a diva in the pictures from the party.

The actress has worn a black short bodycon dress and paired it with a shimmery belt. Her hair was tied at the back and she had worn black flat ballerinas to complement the look. Ankita had captioned the post as, “At some part of life or the other we all become memories for others. So make sure you be a good one #aboutlastnight”.

See the pictures here:

Ankita Lokhande is known for having portrayed the role of Archana in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. She has also made her appearance marked in other TV shows. The actress is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself.

There are talks about the season 2 of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Pavitra Rishta. During a pap interview, the actress was asked if she was excited about being back on the show as Archana, to which she replied that she will be very happy if the show pans out.

Also read- Ankita Lokhande looking forward to Pavitra Rishta 2; Has this to say when quizzed about Sushant Singh Rajput

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Share your comment ×