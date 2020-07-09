Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain limits comments on Instagram after hurtful messages from netizens

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain is the latest one to limit comments on his Instagram page after after Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha,

Since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, social media has been raging with debates on nepotism and conspiracy theories. Safe to say, many celebrities have rightly switched off the comments section on their social media handles or at least limited them. From to , Bollywood personalities have been subject to immense amount of trolling. Now, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain is the latest one to limit comments on his Instagram page.

The development comes after Vicky was subjected to hurtful and nasty comments from netizens. Even though Vicky is not active on Instagram, considering his last post was in December 2019, the businessman's last post is full of hateful comments. One such comment reads, "U dont deserve ankita only sushant." Another one reads, "Leave her." Or simply just the actor's name.

However, there is also a section of other fans and netizens, who asked Vicky to not pay heed to negative remarks. "Sir please ignore all these negative comments. Lots of love to you and Ankita ma’am. She’s such a genuine person, please tell her there are people out here who loves her for what she is," one fan wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. All of 34, Sushant committed suicide at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Ankita Lokhande was snapped at the actor's residence a day after his funeral. Sushant's father had even revealed that Ankita visited the family in Patna. Since the actor's demise, Ankita has not yet issued a statement or shared her thoughts on social media.

