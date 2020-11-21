Ankita Lokhande's goofy video with Vicky Jain as they go for a car ride will crack you up; WATCH

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's social media handles are too cute to handle. Meanwhile, check out their latest goofy video.

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain never leave a chance to show their love for each other and their social media timelines are proof. Be it sharing selfies on Diwali or posting goofy videos together, both of them are just inseparable and their banter speaks volumes about their inevitable love. A few days back, the power couple celebrated Diwali with their friends and in no time, social media was abuzz with their colourful pictures from the auspicious occasion.

In the meantime, the Manikarnika actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle that makes for a delightful watch. She is seen going for a long drive with Vicky but it’s her goofy self that grabs our undivided attention here. Ankita seems ecstatic as she croons the song Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge. She also removes Vicky’s mask so that he can show his face once for the camera. The couple looks super cute together as they twin in white outfits.

Check out the video below:

Ankita Lokhande has been dating Vicky Jain for quite some time. Before that, she was in a relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput but the two of them later parted ways. They featured together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. The actress is among those who have been in the forefront while seeking justice for the late star who passed away on June 14, 2020. On the work front, Ankita last appeared in Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff, , and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

