Ankita Lokhande's 'swagger' in video ‘bhaad mein gaya pyaar vyaar’ is going viral; WATCH

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently seen in the show Pavitra Rishta 2.0, is back again with another swag video. She has shared the reels on her Instagram and it has been trending for a long time. The actress has performed on the song which features Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Maari. She is seen lip-syncing the lines from the song. To note, the actress enjoys a huge fan following and whenever she posts pictures or video it goes viral. Her fans also reacted to the video.

The song is a Hindi-dubbed version as “Bhaad mein gaya pyaar-vyaar. Yeh love-vove ke character mein apun suit nahi karta (To hell with love. This love and all doesn’t suit my character). In the video, Ankita is seen dancing to the track. She is wearing a floral Anarkali suit. As soon as she posted the video, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Omg. Couldn’t stop myself from laughing. Swag,” Another wrote, “Watching this on loop.”

Many fans called her ‘Swagger’. Ankita is in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain for over three years now. She is often seen dedicating romantic Instagram posts to him and calls him the ‘best boyfriend in the world’.

Recently, she shared a video of her eating panipuri and wrote, “You don’t know the real stress until you have a panipuri in your mouth, a Panipuri in your hand,a Panipuri in your bowl. And The panipuri wala standing in front of you with another ready Panipuri!!! My dear panipuri..once again u r being missed let’s catch up soon.”

