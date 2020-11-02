Ankita Lonkhande declares her LOVE for 'soulmate' Vicky Jain: Words fall short but this bond is amazing

Ankita Lokhande penned a heartwarming note for her boyfriend Vicky Jain, wherein she called him her 'friend, partner and soulmate.' She also expressed her gratitude towards him for always supporting her. Check out Ankita's special message for Vicky here.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most talented and loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She is an avid social media user and engages fans with glimpses from her personal and professional life often. Today, the beautiful actress left everyone 'awestruck' as she shared a heartwarming post for her boyfriend Vicky Jain. In the heartening post, Ankita declared her love for him and expressed her gratitude towards him.

She shared an adorable monochrome picture with Vicky, where they can be seen lost in love. In a long moving post, Ankita shared how she cannot find words to describe her feelings for him but is 'grateful' to have Vicky in his life. She called Vicky her ' friend, partner, and soulmate. Further, the actress thanked him for always being by her side, in all situations, understanding her and supporting her. 'Thank you for being someone who was always there for me,' shared Ankita.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande’s father gets discharged from the hospital; Actress says, ‘Nothing will ever make me happy’

She also thanked Vicky for treating her problems as his own and helping her whenever she needed him. Calling Vicky her 'support system' Ankita thanked him for understanding her and her situations. The actress also apologized to her beau for the criticism that he had to face because of her. 'I am sorry because of me u have to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all, said Ankita.

Lastly, in the most loving way, Ankita declared her love for Vicky. 'Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you.'

Within moments, Ankita's post was bombarded with blessings and compliments from her followers who couldn't stop gushing over the couple's cuteness. Ankita's friends from the industry, Kishwer Merchantt, Madhura Naik, Dalljiet Kaur, Puru Chibber, and Vikas Gupta also showered the couple with love.

Take a look at Ankita's post here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×