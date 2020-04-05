Ankita Lonkhande's apartment complex gets sealed after a resident tests positive for Coronavirus

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex in Mumbai has been cordoned off after a resident tests positive for COVID 19. Read on.

The cases of Coronavirus in India have been surging, especially hitting the state of Maharashtra. Now another shocking piece of news has come in. TV actress Ankita Lonkhande's apartment complex in Mumbai has been sealed after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus. Yes, the Pavitra Rishta actress' Malad apartment complex has been cordoned off as a COVID-19 patient has been detected in the area. Apart from Ankita, the housing society is home to many popular faces such as Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij, and Mishkat Verma.

Reports have it that the man who tested positive for the deadly virus had just returned from Spain. A resident of the complex told Times of India that the man stayed in the D-way of the complex. He had returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative will checkup at the airport and was advised to complete self-quarantine for the next 15 days. But unfortunately, on the 12th day itself, the man developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was rushed to a hospital along with his wife. Though he has tested positive, his wife's results negative.

The source further revealed that other residents who may have come in contact with the duo also went into testing. However, with God's grace, all the test results have been negative. The incident took place on March 26 and the society has been sealed since then. Police officers have been guarding the premises to keep an eye that no one from the society enters or exists.

Bidaai fame Ashita Dhawan, who resides in the same society along with her family confirmed the news. She said that a person has been tested positive in her wing and they are in total quarantine now. She praised the BMC and the Mumbai Police, for being extremely helpful. The actress revealed that her mother-in-law's medicines were exhausted, so, a BMC official collected a list of medical requirements from everyone and supplied it to them. She added that they are keeping a keen eye to ensure everyone is safe.

Credits :Times of India

