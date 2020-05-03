Anniversary Special: Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava's romantic PHOTOS that prove they are made for each other

Today, as Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava complete five years of marital bliss, here some adorable moments of them that prove they are one of the power couples in the Telly world.

broke many hearts when he tied the knot with Ankita Bhargava on May 3, 2015. However, their awe-inspiring love story made many heads turn. Today, the duo is setting 'couple goals' for everyone and making them believe in the institution of marriage. Their story is different, as love happened to them after marriage. Yes, it was an 'arrange marriage' setup for the two. Surprisingly, isn't it? But, true and beautiful indeed. Unlike many other real-life Television couples, Karan and Ankita's marriage was fixed by their parents.

For them, it was a 'chat mangni, pat byaah' situation. After a quick one and half hour of a conversation during a formal meeting of their families, they decided to become 'one' forever. Yes, just two months after their meeting, Kara and Ankita exchanged wedding rings, and also announced their wedding date, leaving everyone shocked and surprised. Later, in May they exchanged nuptial vows in a traditional and lavish wedding. Their family, friends, and colleagues from the industry were present to shower in their love and blessings on the newlywed couple.

It's a common thought that arranged marriages in the age of love don't work well, but it is not so. Karan and Ankita are proving to be the best example of a 'happy arrange marriage.' They're showing everyone how love can happen anytime, but just need to have faith and trust in your partners. The two stand like pillars for each other and are their best support system. They are head-over-heels in love with each other and are living a 'happy peaceful life.' Today, as the cute couple completes five years of marital bliss, here's a look at the best and most adorable moments of their life.

Karan and Ankita's love-filled moments:

Last year in December, Karan and Ankita embraced parenthood as the actress gave birth to their first child. They are blessed with a baby girl, Mehr Patel, who is the sunshine in the duo's life. The two are enjoying the phase and are making the best moments their little angle.

Here's wishing Karan and Ankita a 'Happy wedding anniversary.'

