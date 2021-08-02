Annkit Bhatia confirms being part of upcoming show Bhagya Lakshmi; Deets Inside

ZEE TV is all set to launch its new show titled Bhagya Lakshmi. The show will be aired on 3 August i.e. tomorrow. The makers have already released the promo of the show and it has just increased the excitement level among the audience. It stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. The other cast details are not shared by the makers. But a few days ago it was reported that Annkit Bhatia is also the part of the show.

However, nothing was confirmed till then. But today the actor has himself shared the news on his official Insatgram handle. He wrote, “No more question mark to this question. Yes I am here and here with a bang !! My show 'Bhagyalaxmi' to go on air from 3rd of August which is tomorrow on Zee TV at 8:40 pm sharp. Thanks @ektarkapoor mam @balajitelefilmslimited and @zeetv for this lovely opportunity !! Gratitude @muzzudesai @sohailk98 @17288priyanka Expecting you all to support and love me the way you have been doing it all this while. Lots of love.”

As reported in Telly Chakkar, the actor will be playing a negative role. The show is about the journey of a girl name Lakshmi and how her life changes after parent's demise. Coming back to the show, the promo of the show shows how Lakshmi helps everyone and never expects anything. As reported in Latestly, actress Aishwarya Khare has said that she is very excited to play the main character role.

