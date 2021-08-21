Annkit Bhatia shares his idea on Raksha Bandhan: Making women feel safe throughout is the duty of every man

The relation shared between brothers and sisters is an extraordinary one. Hence, the festival of Rakhsa Bandhan is celebrated every year to honour this special sibling bond. Speaking of which Bhagya Lakshmi fame Annkit Bhatia is all in for ‘365 days Raksha Bandhan’. Although the TV actor doesn’t have a sister, he firmly believes that protection of women should not be confined to just one day. It’s a working Raksha Bandhan for Annkit, however, according to him, if he had a sister, he’d definitely take a day off.

In a chat, Annkit Bhatia said, “I don't have a sister, perhaps no plans for the same. Mostly, I'll be working this Raksha Bandhan. And if I had a sister I would have taken a day off and would have spent an entire day with her.” During the same interaction, the TV actor also added that he misses having a sister in his life. For him, he has always lacked enjoying the feeling of ‘protection’ that brothers feel towards their sisters.

He added, "Yes I do miss having a sister. I have seen my friends having a sister and the kind of amicable bond that they share. The sense of protection that a brother has for his sister and vice-versa is missing in my life." Despite it, he shared that he would have done anything to make his sister happy. "If I had a sister, I would have given her anything that she wanted or whatever I could arrange. I would have kept the promise of loving her and protecting her under all circumstances,” he noted.

While concluding the chat, Annkit Bhatia also shared his unique idea of celebrating Raksha Bandhan for 365 days. He believes that women must feel safe throughout the year. He explained that protecting women is something “that isn't only meant for Rakshabandhan but for all the 365 days! Making your wife, sister or women feel safe throughout is the duty of every man out there.” In terms of work, Annkit Bhatia is currently essaying the role of an antagonist in Bhagya Lakshmi. He has also essayed a significant role in All About Section 377.

